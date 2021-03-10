Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Shares Down 4.1%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

About Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF)

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

