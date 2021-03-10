Neo Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Neo has a market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $814.96 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.19 or 0.00072615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00500716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00527706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00498846 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.