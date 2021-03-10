NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $44.90. 1,412,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,080,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,496.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,200 shares of company stock worth $4,079,012. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NeoGenomics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,808,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

