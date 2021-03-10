Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 120,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 82,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.