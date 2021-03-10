Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

NEPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,232. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

