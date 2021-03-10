Nervos Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.16 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $322.75 million and $58.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,882.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.76 or 0.03193768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00358232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.75 or 0.00971230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00395494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00336330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00249766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,211,743,951 coins and its circulating supply is 24,227,059,491 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

