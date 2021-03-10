Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

