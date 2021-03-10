Nestree Market Cap Hits $8.79 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Nestree has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $661,892.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,018.93 or 1.00025366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00034671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00086515 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

