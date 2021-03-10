NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading 8.4% Higher

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.15 and last traded at $110.68. 4,183,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,741,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,805,000.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

