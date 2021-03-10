NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NTST traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Truist cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

