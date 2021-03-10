NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Up 7.9%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. 125,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 541,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

