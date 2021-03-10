NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Up 7.9%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. 125,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 541,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Several brokerages recently commented on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.69.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRBO)
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.