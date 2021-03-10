Neutrino Dollar (USDN) One Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027818 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00193063 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

