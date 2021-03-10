Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.65 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001777 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $174.65 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00501154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00067176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.19 or 0.00533089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075806 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 176,330,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,330,279 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

