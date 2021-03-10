New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $173,317.71 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $173,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,106,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,563.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 17,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

