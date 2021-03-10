New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 5.5% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.73. 8,609,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 8,790,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 734,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,463,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

