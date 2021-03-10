New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.02

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 6435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,278.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

