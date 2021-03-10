New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 865 call options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $21.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 79,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,131. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $199.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

