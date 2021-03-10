New Relic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,902 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,096% compared to the typical volume of 159 put options.

Shares of NEWR opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

