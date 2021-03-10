New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.