New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,700 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,422. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

