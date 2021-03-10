New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,970 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,258,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.