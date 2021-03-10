New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Gentherm worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gentherm by 187.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

