New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

