New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NHI stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $81.99.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

