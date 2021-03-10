New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

