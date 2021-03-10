New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

