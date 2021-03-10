New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

