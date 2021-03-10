New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $624.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,201.58 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.