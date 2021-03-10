New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Arvinas worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $20,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.