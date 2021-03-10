New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Domo worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 in the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.