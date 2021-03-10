New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

