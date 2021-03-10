New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.54 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Stride worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stride by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

