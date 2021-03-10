New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.65 Million Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Winmark worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 30,024.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.81. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

