New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,247 shares of company stock worth $16,316,850. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

