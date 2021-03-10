New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,299,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 834.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 145,392 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REZI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

