New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLOW opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

