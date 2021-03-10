New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,951 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

