New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ExlService worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,638. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

