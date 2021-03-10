New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of EBC opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several research firms recently commented on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

