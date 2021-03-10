New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 47,242 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE:SIG opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

