New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.