New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

