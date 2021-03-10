New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 170,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

