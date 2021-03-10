New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $256.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

