New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

