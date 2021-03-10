New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AAON worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAON by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $5,706,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

