New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,650 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Atkore International Group worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

