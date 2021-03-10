New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.