New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

