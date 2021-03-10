New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of CBIZ worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,465. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

